Zelensky to meet Macron in Paris Monday, French president’s office says
Source: CNN
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will visit French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on Monday, Macron’s office says, News.az reports, citing CNN.
The two leaders will discuss “the conditions of a just and durable peace,” following talks in Geneva and the American peace plan, the Elysee Palace says in a statement. Zelensky was last in Paris on November 17.