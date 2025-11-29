Zelensky to meet Macron in Paris Monday, French president’s office says

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will visit French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on Monday, Macron’s office says, News.az reports, citing CNN.

The two leaders will discuss “the conditions of a just and durable peace,” following talks in Geneva and the American peace plan, the Elysee Palace says in a statement. Zelensky was last in Paris on November 17.

