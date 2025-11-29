Yandex metrika counter

Zelensky to meet Macron in Paris Monday, French president’s office says

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will visit French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on Monday, Macron’s office says, News.az reports, citing CNN.

The two leaders will discuss “the conditions of a just and durable peace,” following talks in Geneva and the American peace plan, the Elysee Palace says in a statement. Zelensky was last in Paris on November 17.


