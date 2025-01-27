Zelensky: Trump could end Russia’s war If Ukraine joins peace talks
Volodymyr Zelensky expressed confidence that a deal to end Russia’s war in Ukraine could be reached under Donald Trump’s leadership, provided Kyiv is included in the peace talks.The Ukrainian president also said on Saturday that the terms of any deal that might arise under the new US president were still unclear – and might not even be clear to Trump himself – because Vladimir Putin had no interest in ending the war, News.Az citing the Independent.
However, the Russian president has emphasised that he is open for talks with Trump on a broad range of issues including his country’s war in Ukraine, telling a state TV journalist on Friday: “We believe the current president’s statements about his readiness to work together. We are always open to this and ready for negotiations.”
Trump, who took office on Monday, has, in turn, expressed willingness to speak to Putin about ending the war, a contrast with the outgoing administration of Joe Biden, who shunned the Russian leader. Trump even promised during his election campaign to end the war within his first 24 hours in the White House – without saying how, and aides have since suggested that a deal could take months.
And Zelensky has now stressed that ending the war would not be possible unless Trump includes Ukraine itself in any negotiations.