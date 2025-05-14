Zelensky: Ukraine ready for 'any format' of talks to end war

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukraine is open to "any format" of negotiations to end the war with Russia ahead of Thursday's talks in Istanbul, but emphasized that his next steps would depend on who represents Russia at the meeting.

"Ukraine is ready for any format of negotiations, and we are not afraid of meetings. Tomorrow – in Turkey," Zelensky said during his daily address. "I am waiting to see who will arrive from Russia. Then I will decide what steps Ukraine should take," he added. The Kremlin has not yet announced its delegation for the talks, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

