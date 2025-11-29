Yandex metrika counter

Zelensky: Ukrainian delegation en route to US for talks

Zelensky: Ukrainian delegation en route to US for talks
Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Saturday that a delegation led by Security Council Secretary Rustem Umerov was en route to the United States to continue discussions on an agreement to end Russia's war.

"Rustem delivered a report today, and the task is clear: to swiftly and substantively work out the steps needed to end the war," Zelensky wrote on X, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Zelensky said he expected that the results of previous meetings with the US in Geneva would now be "hammered out" on Sunday.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      