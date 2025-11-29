Zelensky: Ukrainian delegation en route to US for talks

"Rustem delivered a report today, and the task is clear: to swiftly and substantively work out the steps needed to end the war," Zelensky wrote on X, News.Az reports citing foreign media.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Saturday that a delegation led by Security Council Secretary Rustem Umerov was en route to the United States to continue discussions on an agreement to end Russia's war.
Zelensky said he expected that the results of previous meetings with the US in Geneva would now be "hammered out" on Sunday.