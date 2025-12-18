Zelensky urges EU to seize Russian assets at key summit

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told EU leaders on Thursday that they had both the "moral" and legal right to use frozen Russian assets to fund Kyiv, as pressure mounted on Belgium to drop its opposition during a summit showdown.

The 27-nation bloc is scrambling to bolster its ally Ukraine, as U.S. President Donald Trump pushes for a deal with President Vladimir Putin to end the fighting, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Officials have insisted leaders' talks in Brussels will last as long as it takes to hammer out an agreement, saying both Ukraine's survival — nearly four years into the war — and Europe's credibility are at stake.

"We will not leave the European summit without a solution for the funding of Ukraine," European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen said.

The EU's executive wants to fund a loan to Ukraine by using frozen assets from Russia's central bank, though it is holding on to a back-up plan for the bloc to raise the money itself.

The EU estimates Ukraine needs an extra 135 billion euros ($159 billion) to stay afloat over the next two years — with the cash crunch set to start in April.

Zelensky said Kiev needed a decision on its financing by the end of the year and that the move could give it more leverage in talks to end the war.

"Russian assets must be used to defend against Russian aggression and rebuild what was destroyed by Russian attacks. It's moral. It's fair. It's legal," Zelensky said.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz was among those agreeing strongly as he said there was "no better option".

But Belgium's Prime Minister Bart De Wever — who held talks with Zelensky on the sidelines — seemed unconvinced so far.

"I have not seen a text that could persuade me to give Belgium's agreement," he told Belgian lawmakers before the summit kicked off.

The vast bulk of the assets are held by international deposit organisation Euroclear in Belgium, and the government fears it could face crippling financial and legal reprisals from Moscow.

EU officials say they have gone out of their way to allay Belgian worries and that multiple layers of protection — including guarantees from other member states — mean the risks are minimal.

"At this stage, the guarantees offered by the Commission remain insufficient," De Wever said.

