Zelensky urges global action after Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih

Zelensky urges the international community to respond to Russia's strike on Kryvyi Rih.



News.Az informs via Ukrainian media that Zelensky also said Ukraine is relying on US assistance in finding additional Patriot missile defense systems to protect against missile strikes.

"We specifically discussed with the American side the possibility of obtaining additional air defense systems to protect against such missile attacks. We rely on our agreements with the President of the United States, who promised to help us find more Patriots," he said.

The shelling of a residential area in Kryvyi Rih claimed the lives of 18 people, including 9 children. Due to the tragedy, mourning has been declared in Kryvyi Rih from April 7 to 9.

Following the Russian ballistic missile attack on the Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih on April 4, the number of injured has risen to 72.

"Currently, 46 wounded are in hospitals, including 5 children (two of whom are in Dnipro) and 23 women. 19 people are in serious condition, including four children. One girl is only 3 years old. The oldest patient is 81 years old. Doctors are doing everything possible to save each life," the head of the city’s Defense Council, Oleksandr Vilkul, said.

