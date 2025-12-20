Zelenskyy backs US proposal for trilateral talks with Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told journalists that the United States has proposed a trilateral meeting between Ukraine, the US, and Russia at the level of National Security Advisors (NSA), and Kyiv supports the idea, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

He said the proposal was communicated to him by Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, who is currently in the US and held talks yesterday with American and European partners on ending the war.

News.Az