Zelenskyy confirms new arrival of F-16 jets to Ukraine
Photo: CNN
A new shipment of Western F-16 fighter jets has arrived in Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed to journalists on March 19, News.Az reports citing CNN.
The president stated that several F-16s had arrived but did not reveal the exact number of jets delivered.
"Additional F-16s have arrived in Ukraine. The Russians lied that they shot down something there, they didn't shoot anything down. And the good news is that several F-16 aircraft have arrived in Ukraine," Zelensky told reporters during a briefing, RBC Ukraine reported.