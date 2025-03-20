Yandex metrika counter

Zelenskyy confirms new arrival of F-16 jets to Ukraine

Zelenskyy confirms new arrival of F-16 jets to Ukraine
Photo: CNN

A new shipment of Western F-16 fighter jets has arrived in Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed to journalists on March 19, News.Az reports citing CNN.

The president stated that several F-16s had arrived but did not reveal the exact number of jets delivered.

"Additional F-16s have arrived in Ukraine. The Russians lied that they shot down something there, they didn't shoot anything down. And the good news is that several F-16 aircraft have arrived in Ukraine," Zelensky told reporters during a briefing, RBC Ukraine reported.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      