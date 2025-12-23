Zelenskyy: Draft peace documents ready after Miami talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that several draft documents, including proposals on security guarantees, have been prepared following talks between U.S., Ukrainian, and European officials in Miami.

The weekend meetings included separate discussions with Russian representatives as Washington explored potential paths for ending nearly four years of war. Kyiv has been under pressure to respond to an initial peace proposal seen as favorable to Moscow, which demanded territorial concessions and limitations on Ukraine’s military capabilities, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“They worked productively with envoys of President Trump, and several draft documents have now been prepared,” Zelenskyy wrote on X. The documents cover security guarantees, post-war recovery, and a basic framework to end the conflict.

Ukrainian officials emphasized the need for strong guarantees to prevent another Russian invasion. Zelenskyy added that the points were structured to ensure the war’s end and prevent a third invasion.

The announcement came amid a major Russian airstrike on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, which killed at least three people and caused widespread power outages. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that the Miami talks should not yet be seen as a breakthrough.

News.Az