Zelenskyy holds phone conversation with Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a phone conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump.

The leaders discussed the possibilities of achieving peace, the willingness to work together towards this goal at the team level, as well as Ukraine's technological capabilities, including drones and other modern production, News.Az reports citing the website of the President of Ukraine.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked President Trump for his interest in what they can accomplish together.

In addition, the parties focused on the results of the meeting between the President of Ukraine and the U.S. Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, along with the preparation of a new agreement on security, economic and resource cooperation. Donald Trump informed his counterpart about the details of his phone call with Vladimir Putin.

The President of Ukraine and the President of the United States coordinated joint steps to stop Russian aggression and guarantee reliable and lasting peace; they also agreed to continue their contacts and meetings.

