Zelenskyy: Russia bombs Donbas settlement, over 20 killed - VIDEO

Russian forces dropped an aerial bomb on the settlement of Yarova in Ukraine’s Donetsk region on September 9, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported.

According to him, civilians were struck as they gathered to collect pension payments. Preliminary reports indicate that more than 20 people were killed, News.Az reports, citing Zelenskiy / Official.

Zelenskyy shared a video on his Telegram channel showing the aftermath of the strike, including bodies of the victims and a car destroyed by the blast.

“Such Russian attacks must not go unanswered. Russians continue to destroy lives, yet they avoid new, strong sanctions and decisive measures. The world must not stay silent. The world must not remain passive. The United States must respond. Europe must respond. The G20 must respond. Strong action is needed to stop Russia from spreading death,” Zelenskyy wrote.

News.Az