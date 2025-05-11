Yandex metrika counter

Zelenskyy says Ukraine is prepared for peace talks and expects Russia to agree to a ceasefire

Zelenskyy says Ukraine is prepared for peace talks and expects Russia to agree to a ceasefire
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. File | Photo Credit: AP

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called it a positive sign that Russia is now showing signs of considering an end to the war.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday (May 11, 2025) said that he expects Moscow to commit to a 30-day ceasefire starting on Monday (May 12) and that Kyiv was "ready" for direct talks with Russia, News.Az informs via The Hindu.

Mr. Zelenskyy spoke hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed direct talks with Kyiv in Istanbul this month, but did not commit to a 30-day ceasefire proposed by European leaders and backed by the US.

"There is no point in continuing the killing even for a single day. We expect Russia to confirm a ceasefire — full, lasting and reliable — starting tomorrow, May 12, and Ukraine is ready to meet," Mr. Zelenskyy said on social media.


