+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a new law on July 30 allowing sanctions against vessels and aircraft involved in covert Russian operations to transport oil, weapons, and military personnel.

The legislation, passed by parliament on July 16, specifically targets Russia’s so-called “shadow fleet” — a network of aging, poorly insured oil tankers used to bypass Western sanctions and conduct intelligence-gathering missions, News.Az reports, citing Kyiv Independent.

The law also updates Ukraine’s sanctions framework to allow restrictions on any vessel or aircraft considered a threat to the country’s national security, sovereignty, or territorial integrity. Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) and intelligence agencies will oversee the identification and tracking of such vessels.

Western allies have increasingly focused on dismantling Russia’s shadow fleet. Earlier in July, the EU targeted over 100 ships as part of its 18th sanctions package, while the U.K. imposed sanctions on 135 Russian oil tankers and two shipping companies. Both the EU and the U.K. also agreed to lower the price cap on Russian crude oil from $60 to $47.60 per barrel.

News.Az