Zelenskyy: Ukraine will under no circumstances hand over Donbas to Russia

"Ukraine will under no circumstances hand over Donbas to Russia as part of a peace agreement. A compromise must be sought and found."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this while commenting on the results of the talks held in Abu Dhabi, News.Az reports.

“My position on our territories remains unchanged,” he emphasized.

Zelenskyy also stated that the document on US security guarantees for Ukraine is 100% ready, and the only thing left is its signing.

"Specific security guarantees for Ukraine stipulate specific deadlines for ending this war. The document is 100% ready. We are awaiting a signal from our partners regarding the date and place of signing. After that, it will be submitted to the US Congress and the Ukrainian Parliament for approval," Zelenskyy added.

