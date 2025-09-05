Zelenskyy urges immediate security guarantees for Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for security guarantees to be implemented “without waiting for the fighting to end” during the Cernobbio Economic Forum in Italy on September 5.

The remarks came after a Sept. 4 summit of the “Coalition of the Willing,” where Zelenskyy and European leaders discussed creating a multinational reassurance force and providing weapons, logistics, and training to protect Ukraine from future Russian aggression. Current proposals would only take effect after a ceasefire, but Zelenskyy warned that delay could allow Russia to regroup for another offensive, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

French President Emmanuel Macron said 26 countries are prepared to send troops or other support, but only after a ceasefire. Russia has rejected the presence of foreign forces, with President Vladimir Putin calling them “legitimate targets” and Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov questioning their ability to ensure Ukrainian security.

Zelenskyy’s call highlights ongoing tensions over how and when international support can be deployed amid the war.

News.Az