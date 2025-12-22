Zelenskyy urges world to pressure Russia to end war

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the international community to increase pressure on Russia, warning that the war in Ukraine will not truly end otherwise.

In a video message, Zelenskyy highlighted ongoing Russian air attacks on the Odesa region and efforts to block Ukraine’s access to maritime routes. “Everyone must see that without pressure on Russia, they have no intention of genuinely ending their aggression,” he said, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

Zelenskyy also welcomed the EU’s decision to jointly borrow €90 billion ($105 billion) over two years to support Ukraine’s budget and military needs. The funds, he emphasized, should ultimately come from frozen Russian assets, reinforcing that “Russia must pay for its war.”

Talks aimed at ending the conflict are ongoing in the U.S., with Ukraine’s delegation set to provide updates on potential security guarantees, timelines, and other measures.

