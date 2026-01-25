Zelenskyy: US document on security guarantees for Ukraine is fully prepared

+ ↺ − 16 px

The US document on security guarantees for Ukraine is fully prepared, and Kyiv is awaiting the date and place of its signing, News.Az reports.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this at a press conference during a visit to Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania.

The Ukrainian leader noted that the talks with Russia in Abu Dhabi on January 24 had made some progress. "For us, security guarantees are, first and foremost, security guarantees from the United States. The document is 100% ready, and we are awaiting confirmation from our partners regarding the date and place of its signing," Zelenskyy emphasized.

He also said that after signing, the document will be sent to the US Congress and the Ukrainian parliament for ratification.

