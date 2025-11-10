Zelenskyy: “We are not afraid of Trump”

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he is not afraid of U.S. President Donald Trump, describing their relationship as “normal, businesslike, and constructive.” Speaking to The Guardian amid renewed Russian attacks that left parts of Ukraine without power, Zelenskyy dismissed claims that his October Washington meeting with Trump was tense.

“We are not enemies with America. We are friends. So why should we be afraid?” Zelenskyy said, emphasizing the long-standing strategic partnership between Kyiv and Washington, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The Ukrainian leader also credited King Charles with playing a subtle but positive role in improving U.S.–Ukraine relations, noting Trump “respected” the British monarch.

Zelenskyy confirmed that Ukraine plans to order 27 Patriot air defense systems from U.S. manufacturers and called on European allies to lend additional support in the meantime.

He accused Moscow of waging a hybrid war against Europe and warned Russia could open a new front elsewhere, but insisted that the current offensive in Donetsk province has achieved no real success.

Despite ongoing power outages from Russian drone and missile strikes, Zelenskyy remained upbeat:

“These are our living conditions. It’s normal. We have fluctuations with electricity in Kyiv, like everywhere else.”

News.Az