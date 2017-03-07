Ziyafat Asgarov: First VP Mehriban Aliyeva highly professional politician

+ ↺ − 16 px

Being a democratic and secular state, Azerbaijan is also a welfare state, Ziyafat Asgarov, Azerbaijani first vice-speaker, said.

Asgarov made the remarks at a plenary session of the Azerbaijani parliament March 7, Trend reports.

“Azerbaijani First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva has said that if she deals mainly with social issues, she will make a great contribution to the further strengthening of Azerbaijan as a welfare state,” Asgarov said.

“I can say with full confidence that Mehriban Aliyeva is a very professional politician,” he added. “She is an experienced and principled person.”

Asgarov also stressed humanism as one of the qualities characterizing Mehriban Aliyeva.

“Four amnesty acts were adopted in Azerbaijan on the initiative of Mehriban Aliyeva up until now,” he added. “Tens of thousands of people were released thanks to these amnesty acts. Adoption of an amnesty act is not related only to the law. It testifies to the humanism in the country.”

News.Az

