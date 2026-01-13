Zoe Saldaña surpasses Scarlett Johansson to become highest-grossing actress ever

+ ↺ − 16 px

Thanks to the success of Avatar: Fire and Ash, Zoe Saldaña has officially surpassed Scarlett Johansson as the highest-grossing actress worldwide.

According to The Numbers, Saldaña’s cumulative box office gross, including the latest Avatar installment, now stands at nearly $17 billion, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Johansson remains close behind, with a total just under $16.5 billion, leaving a current gap of approximately $423 million—a margin likely to widen as Avatar continues its theatrical run.

James Cameron’s third Avatar film has already earned about $342 million domestically and $888 million internationally, totaling around $1.2 billion and continuing to climb. With the original 2009 Avatar still recognized as the highest-grossing film of all time (not counting inflation), it is no surprise that the latest sequel to 2022’s Avatar: The Way of Water is helping Saldaña claim the top spot among actress.

Johansson’s latest blockbuster, though a solid box office hit, did not see success on the same level as the enormous Avatar franchise. Jurassic World Rebirth, which was released back in July 2025, snagged $869 million in total at the global box office. That falls just shy of Avatar’s current take-home by about $330 million.

As of right now, both former Marvel actresses have a few projects lined up in the next year or two, but only one project on those dockets seems like it may make a real dent and put ScarJo on top again. That project in question is The Batman Part II, which is currently slated for a 2027 release.

No matter the numbers, one thing’s for sure: both of these performers are some of the best the industry has to offer.

News.Az