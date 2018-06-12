Zograb sets Nikol up: Armenia is a party to the conflict - CONFESSION

+ ↺ − 16 px

The new Armenian government led by Nikol Pashinyan, who came to power in the wake of protests, openly demonstrate their lack of professionalism and the practical lack of administrative experience.

The change in the military leadership and the statement on strengthening the defense capacity amid the noticeable success of the Azerbaijani army on the Nakhchivan section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border visually demonstrate the omissions of the new Armenian government that continues the foreign policy course of the former government, Vesti.Az reports.

While earlier the foreign policy was carried out by such odious persons as Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian, capitulating before the question of Deutsche Welle's program host about the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and his deputy Shavarsh Kocharyan, who is talking bullshit all the time, and spokesman for the Foreign Ministry, a finger in every pie, Tigran Balayan, the changes occurred within this trio.

Zograb Mnatsakanyan came to replace Nalbandian but this did not change the content of Armenia's foreign policy agenda. For example, taking part in the meeting of the CSTO Foreign Ministers Council in Almaty, Mnatsakanyan informed his counterparts that the day before, an Armenian serviceman was killed by a shot from the Azerbaijani side on the fighting position in Karabakh.

According to him, such actions by Azerbaijan aimed at aggravating the situation are unacceptable and call into question the Baku readiness to ensure progress in the peace talks on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

It was possible to imagine the expression of bewilderment on the faces of the foreign ministers of the CSTO member countries, when Mnatsakanyan ranted about the "unacceptable" actions of Azerbaijan. In the beginning of March this year Colonel-General Anatoly Sidorov, the head of the Joint Staff of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, said that the organization has obligations to Armenia, therefore, in case of aggression against Yerevan, other CSTO members will render military support to it, but these obligations do not apply to the separatist regime created in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan called 'nkr'. Thus, Sidorov outlined clear boundaries, letting Armenia understand that the CSTO considers Karabakh an occupied part of Azerbaijan with all the ensuing consequences.

According to the logic, while Pashinyan declares that Azerbaijan and separatist Karabakh are the parties to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the statements of the Armenian Foreign Minister prove that Yerevan is the party to the conflict.

On the one hand, the Armenian Foreign Ministry tries to conceal Yerevan's responsibility as a party to the conflict, and on the other hand, by its statements, confirms that it is such. Similar behavior is demonstrated by Pashinyan, who stated that his son will perform military service in Karabakh.

The deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia, Ruben Rubinyan, who was appointed May 30, also managed to pull a trick. Commenting on the sale of Polonaise to Azerbaijan by Belarus, Rubinyan, 28, called this decision illogical.

"We regret that Belarus, being a friendly country and involved in multilateral formats with us and having allied obligations, sells weapons to a country that has a conflict with us," Rubinyan said during a press conference on Radio Azatutyun.

Pay attention to Rubinyan's words that Belarus "sells weapons to a country that has a conflict with us". That is, Rubinyan believes that Azerbaijan has a conflict with Armenia, and not with the Karabakh separatists.

If the new government of Armenia gets confused at every step and contradicts in the issue of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, it should remember the events that occured 29 years ago. On June 15, 1988, the Supreme Council of the Armenian SSR passed a decision to unilaterally annex the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Oblast, which was later canceled by a resolution of the Presidium of the Supreme Soviet of the USSR. A year later, on December 1, 1989, the decision "On the reunification of the Armenian SSR and Nagorno-Karabakh" was adopted.

This decision has not been canceled by any government agency. In addition, on August 23, 1990, the Declaration on the Independence of Armenia was adopted, in the text of which there is a reference to the decision "On the reunification of the Armenian SSR and Nagorno-Karabakh." In other words, when Armenia declared its independence, the territory of Karabakh was included in its composition. It is noteworthy that the Declaration on Independence is signed by then-Chairman of the Supreme Council of the Republic of Armenia Levon Ter-Petrosyan. The one who claims that Karabakh is a party to the conflict ...

