Zohran Mamdani to clarify controversial ‘globalize the intifada’ remarks amid NYC mayoral race

Democratic New York City mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani plans to publicly clarify his stance on the phrase “globalize the intifada” this week, as he works to broaden support within the Democratic establishment and ease concerns from Jewish leaders and business communities, according to sources familiar with the discussions.

Mamdani has faced criticism for previously declining to condemn the slogan, seen by some as a call for violence against Jews and by others as a call for Palestinian resistance, during interviews and news conferences over the past month, News.Az reports, citing Politico.

While he has denounced antisemitism in general terms, many Jewish officials and community leaders have pressed him to explicitly reject language that incites violence.

The candidate’s upcoming clarification follows recent meetings with Jewish elected officials, including a gathering convened by Congressman Jerry Nadler, and business leaders concerned about the phrase’s implications. Nadler, who endorsed Mamdani after the primary, and other Democratic figures like Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries have publicly noted the controversy as they consider their support.

In earlier comments, Mamdani described the phrase as a call for Palestinian human rights but acknowledged it holds different meanings for different people. “That’s not language that I use,” he said after winning the primary, emphasizing his commitment to universal human rights.

Some Jewish Democrats welcomed the move to clarify his position, seeing it as a crucial step toward addressing deep concerns within the community. Brad Lander, the city comptroller and a Mamdani endorser, expressed discomfort with the phrase on a podcast, saying, “Maybe you don’t mean to say it’s open season on Jews everywhere in the world, but that’s what I hear.”

As the race intensifies, Mamdani’s response to this issue remains a focal point in his efforts to unify a diverse electorate ahead of the general election.

