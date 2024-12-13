Zourabichvili states she will not leave Presidential Palace after expiration of her powers
Georgian media
Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili has announced that she will not leave the Presidential Palace after the expiration of her term of office, News.az reports citing Georgian media.
"I'm not going anywhere. I'm not going to leave anyone. I'm always asked about it. I will stay here," Zourabichvili said.
