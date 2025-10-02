Six Azerbaijani female boxers reach CIS Games final

+ ↺ − 16 px

Six Azerbaijani female boxers achieved a remarkable feat at the CIS Games held at the Yevlakh Olympic Sports Complex, advancing to the final stage.

On their way to the final, Aysel Farajova (46kg), Amina Taghi (50kg), Jamila Muradli (54kg), Aynur Ismayilova (60kg), Guler Huseynova (48kg), and Fidan Bakarova (63kg) outperformed their opponents to secure spots in the decisive round, News.Az reports citing local media.

Aylin Nazarova (46kg), Zahra Mammadova (52kg), Mirrugayya Azerpur (57kg), and Sema Abbasova (66kg) earned bronze medals.

The final matches for the female boxers will take place on October 4.

