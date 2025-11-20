4.4-magnitude earthquake hits southern Türkiye
Source: AFAD
An earthquake of 4.4 magnitude struck Bahce district, the southern Turkish province of Osmaniye, on Thursday, News.Az reports, citing the country’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).
The quake occurred at a depth of 8.8 kilometers.