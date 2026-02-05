Baku Court hands life sentence to Arayik Harutyunyan - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Arayik Harutyunyan has been sentenced to life imprisonment following a court ruling at the Baku Military Court, where ongoing proceedings are being held against several Armenian citizens.

The court found Harutyunyan guilty and handed down a final sentence of life imprisonment. Prosecutors representing the state had previously requested the same punishment during the trial process, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The court proceedings concern individuals accused of committing multiple serious crimes linked to Armenia’s military aggression. The charges include crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, preparation and conduct of an aggressive war, genocide, violations of the laws and customs of war, as well as terrorism-related offences, including financing terrorism. Additional charges involve attempts to seize and maintain power by force, along with other alleged criminal acts.

The trial of the accused Armenian citizens continues with the formal reading of verdicts.

News.Az