Five soldiers dead as Chad closes border with Sudan

Chad closed its eastern border with Sudan on Monday after clashes linked to Sudan’s civil war left five Chadian soldiers dead.

The violence erupted over the weekend in the border town of Tine, where fighting between Sudan’s army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has repeatedly spilled into Chadian territory, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

A Chadian official said the clashes killed five soldiers and three civilians, while 12 others were wounded. A border guard officer confirmed the deaths and called for stronger security measures to protect civilians on the Chadian side.

The conflict in Sudan, which began in April 2023 between the Sudanese army and the RSF, has periodically crossed into neighbouring Chad, causing casualties and property damage.

Chad’s government said the border would remain closed “until further notice,” citing repeated incursions and violations linked to Sudan’s war. Authorities said the decision was aimed at preventing the conflict from spreading further, protecting civilians and refugees, and safeguarding national stability.

Two sources said additional Chadian troops were being deployed to the area.

Sudan’s army and the RSF did not immediately comment.

Security analysts warn that continued cross-border incidents risk drawing Chad deeper into Sudan’s conflict, further destabilising the region.

