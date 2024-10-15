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Chip Demand
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Samsung Electronics is set to report a record first-quarter operating profit, nearly six times higher than the same period last year, driven by soaring memory chip prices fueled by the AI boom.03 Apr 2026-12:47
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Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said on Monday that the revenue opportunity for the company’s artificial intelligence chips could reach at least $1 trillion by 2027.17 Mar 2026-10:59
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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. reported a 30% increase in sales for the first two months of the year, driven by strong demand for artificial intelligence infrastructure before the outbreak of conflict in the Middle East.10 Mar 2026-13:52
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ASML, the world’s largest supplier of lithography systems used in semiconductor manufacturing, said in its 2025 annual report published Wednesday that it now views the artificial intelligence boom as the primary driver of demand for its products.25 Feb 2026-14:50
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TSMC, the world’s largest contract chipmaker, reported fourth-quarter revenue of T$1,046.08 billion ($33.05 billion) on Friday, surpassing market forecasts, according to Reuters calculations based on the company’s monthly data.09 Jan 2026-10:25
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TSMC, the world’s largest contract chipmaker, reported a 30% year-on-year rise in third-quarter revenue on Thursday, surpassing market expectations.09 Oct 2025-10:42
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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) reported December quarter revenue that exceeded analyst expectations, continuing to benefit from the surge in AI demand.10 Jan 2025-16:07
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Samsung Electronics announced on Wednesday that it expects its fourth-quarter profits to experience a significant decline compared to the previous quarter, falling short of forecasts as it faces difficulties meeting strong demand for chips used in artificial intelligence servers.08 Jan 2025-10:20
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