Yandex metrika counter

Magnitude 5.3 earthquake strikes off Costa Rica’s coast

  • World
  • Share
Magnitude 5.3 earthquake strikes off Costa Rica’s coast
Photo: Shutterstock

An earthquake of 5.3 magnitude struck off the coast of Costa Rica at 22:36 GMT on Tuesday, according to the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences.

The quake’s epicenter was recorded at a depth of 10 kilometers, located at 8.95 degrees north latitude and 84.06 degrees west longitude, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      