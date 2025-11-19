The quake’s epicenter was recorded at a depth of 10 kilometers, located at 8.95 degrees north latitude and 84.06 degrees west longitude, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
Magnitude 5.3 earthquake strikes off Costa Rica’s coast
Photo: Shutterstock
An earthquake of 5.3 magnitude struck off the coast of Costa Rica at 22:36 GMT on Tuesday, according to the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences.
