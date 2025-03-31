Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani border guards intercept drone smuggling drugs from Iran - PHOTO

Azerbaijani border guards intercept drone smuggling drugs from Iran - PHOTO
Azerbaijani border guards intercept drone smuggling drugs from Iran. Photo: State Border Service of Azerbaijan

On March 29, Azerbaijani border guards successfully foiled an attempt to smuggle drugs from Iran into Azerbaijan via drone.

The operation occurred near the "Goytapa" border detachment, where authorities intercepted a drone carrying 460 grams of cannabis, News.Az reports, citing the State Border Service of Azerbaijan. 

An investigation into the incident has been launched by the authorities.

