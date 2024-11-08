Russia's FSB seizes 1 ton of cocaine en route to Europe

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) has intercepted a major drug shipment—a ton of cocaine estimated at over 3.5 billion rubles ($35.7 million) on the black market—bound for Europe.

"A shipment of Latin American cocaine destined for a European Union country via Russia has been seized in the Leningrad Region. Two residents of a Baltic country had hidden 984 packages of cocaine, each weighing 1 kg, inside their car, intending to smuggle them to an EU country," the FSB said in a statement, News.Az reports, citing TASS. Hours before the interception, the foreigners attempted to drop 20 kg of cocaine in a forest southwest of St. Petersburg. An Estonian resident and two Russian citizens were detained while removing the drugs from a cache.Criminal cases have been opened. The five suspects, who may face up to 20 years in prison, are in custody. A search operation is ongoing, the FSB added.

News.Az