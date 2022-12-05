Brussels to host ministerial meeting of Eastern Partnership countries

+ ↺ − 16 px

A ministerial meeting of the Eastern Partnership (EaP) countries will take place on December 12 in Brussels, News.Az reports citing the press service of the Council of Europe.

According to the European Council, the foreign ministers of five of the six Eastern Partnership countries (Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine) will meet under the chairmanship of the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrel.

The participants will exchange views on how the EaP can further contribute to strengthening stability and prosperity in the region. The ministers will discuss, in particular, how they can successfully bring the EU and its Eastern partners closer together and ensure the advancement of the law and reforms throughout the region.

The parties will also discuss how to accelerate the implementation of the Economic and Investment Plan as a key tool for promoting green and digital transformations and accelerating socio-economic recovery of the entire region.

