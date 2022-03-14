Eastern Partnership countries have potential to develop relations – EU envoy

+ ↺ − 16 px

There is potential for the Eastern Partnership (EaP) countries to develop relations among them, Head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan, Ambassador Peter Michalko said on Monday.

The diplomat made the remarks at an event on the Eastern Partnership program, which was hosted by ADA University, Baku, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

Ambassador Michalko described the Eastern Partnership program as an important platform for cooperation.

He noted that the EaP Summit of December 2021 reformed EU’s strategic partnership with the EaP members. “At the summit, the EU announced its intention to invest more than 2 billion euros in the EaP program,” the ambassador said.

He added that the EaP is now focused on supporting Ukraine.

The European Union launched the Eastern Partnership program in 2009. Its main goal is to develop regional cooperation with six countries, including Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine.

