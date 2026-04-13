- News
- Energy Blockade
Tag:
Energy Blockade
-
-
-
Iran says it has managed to circumvent what it describes as a US maritime blockade in the Strait of Hormuz by using the southern Jask port to maintain oil exports.24 Apr 2026-13:02
-
-
Cubans this week began to reap the benefits of a recent 100,000 metric ton delivery of Russian oil, a temporary lifeline for the energy-starved nation and the first major shipment of oil to the island since the United States moved to cut off its fuel early this year.23 Apr 2026-23:15
-
-
Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has warned of the “dangerous consequences” of what he described as provocative US positions and actions targeting the Persian Gulf and the strategic Strait of Hormuz.16 Apr 2026-10:38
-
-
Editor’s note: Moses Becker is a special political commentator for News.Az. He holds a PhD in political science and specializes in interethnic and interreligious relations. The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the position of News.Az.16 Apr 2026-10:26
-
-
A supertanker reportedly subject to US sanctions has entered Iranian waters with its tracking system switched on, according to maritime data cited by Iranian media.15 Apr 2026-12:00
-
-
Iran’s Navy commander has dismissed President Donald Trump’s latest threats to impose a naval blockade on the Strait of Hormuz as “very ridiculous and laughable”, saying the Iranian military is closely monitoring every movement of the US fleet in the region.13 Apr 2026-10:04
-
-
Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf has warned Americans to “enjoy” current fuel prices, saying they will soon be “nostalgic” for $4–$5 per gallon petrol if the United States proceeds with plans for a naval blockade of Iranian ports.13 Apr 2026-09:53
-