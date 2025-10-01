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Flights Cancelled
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Major airlines have cancelled more than 450 flights in a single day, causing widespread disruption across air travel networks in Asia.12 May 2026-23:05
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Numerous flights were cancelled at Frankfurt Airport on Monday due to heavy snowfall and icy conditions, airport operator Fraport reported. Out of 1,052 scheduled flights, 98 have already been cancelled, and the number could rise as the day continues.12 Jan 2026-13:47
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Turkish Airlines has canceled all five flights from Istanbul to Tehran on Friday, amid ongoing protests in Iran over rising living costs, according to the Istanbul Airport app. Five additional flights operated by Iranian airlines were also canceled, while seven others remain scheduled.09 Jan 2026-12:30
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Several flights from Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport to Baku have been canceled due to unfavorable weather, Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) confirmed. The affected flights include J2-805 and J2-806 on the Moscow-Baku route.09 Jan 2026-12:14
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A powerful winter storm named Devin has caused widespread disruption to US holiday travel, forcing airlines to cancel more than 1,500 flights and delay nearly 7,000 others across the country. The storm struck during one of the busiest travel periods of the year, leaving millions of passengers stranded or facing long delays.27 Dec 2025-10:30
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