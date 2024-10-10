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Gender
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A Telavi District Court has sentenced a 72-year-old pensioner to 17 years and six months in prison after finding him guilty of the intentional murder of his wife, according to Georgia’s Prosecutor General’s Office.19 Jun 2026-13:50
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Czech striker Ladislav Krejci has firmly dismissed any debate surrounding the appointment of American official Tori Penso as the referee for his team's upcoming match, insisting that performance on the pitch is the only factor that matters.18 Jun 2026-20:00
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France has sharply criticised the International Olympic Committee over its decision to introduce genetic testing for women’s events, calling the move a “step backwards.”27 Mar 2026-15:35
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Gender equality, family protection, and demographic development are key priorities in Azerbaijan’s social policy. Over the past decades, the government, international organizations, and civil society institutions have worked together to address gender-related challenges, strengthen family values, and promote sustainable demographic development.13 Mar 2026-12:51
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The European Court of Justice ruled that national laws preventing people from changing gender information on identity documents are incompatible with EU law.12 Mar 2026-14:49
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Bahar Muradova, chairperson of Azerbaijan’s State Committee for Family, Women and Children’s Affairs, met with Oguzhan Hasipoğlu, Minister of Labour and Social Security of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), on Thursday to discuss the development of bilateral relations.04 Dec 2025-22:05
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Algerian boxer and Olympic champion Imane Khelif has filed an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to contest the introduction of a gender test, according to a statement released by the court on Monday.01 Sep 2025-23:29
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