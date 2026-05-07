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German-occupied
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German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has firmly shut down any possibility of forming a government coalition with the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, branding them a direct threat to the country’s postwar democratic foundation.02 Jun 2026-16:40
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Students at the Free University of Berlin (FU Berlin) staged a demonstration on campus on Thursday, demanding that the university administration cut all academic ties with Israeli institutions.28 May 2026-22:17
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On May 28, 1987, one of the most extraordinary incidents of the late Soviet era unfolded in the heart of Moscow. On Soviet Border Guards Day, when the country’s security system was expected to be especially alert, a small single-engine Cessna aircraft landed near Red Square. At the controls was not a spy, a military pilot, or a participant in a secret operation, but an 18-year-old West German amateur pilot named Mathias Rust.28 May 2026-00:15
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A German court sentenced Daniela Klette, identified by police as a former member of the extreme-left Red Army Faction, to 13 years in prison on Wednesday for a series of armed robberies.27 May 2026-21:00
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Labour leaders at Volkswagen have reaffirmed their opposition to factory closures in Germany, insisting that agreements reached with unions in 2024 must be respected despite growing pressure on the company to reduce excess production capacity.15 May 2026-13:36
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German prosecutors have charged a paediatrician with 130 counts of sexual abuse in a case that has shocked the country and raised serious concerns about child protection and oversight within the healthcare system.15 May 2026-10:35
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Mercedes-Benz has reportedly sold all of its showrooms and dealership branches in Berlin to Canadian businessman Kuldip Billan, head of Alpha Auto Group.13 May 2026-20:35
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Germany’s automotive industry association warned that another 125,000 jobs could disappear from the country’s car sector by 2035 unless major policy and competitiveness changes are made.13 May 2026-10:28
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A British hantavirus patient has told Sky News he is isolating in hospital after being evacuated from the cruise ship at the centre of the outbreak.07 May 2026-10:30
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