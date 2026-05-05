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Hondius
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Ruhi Çenet has shared details of his experience aboard a passenger ship where multiple deaths were later linked to a suspected hantavirus outbreak during a long ocean expedition.07 May 2026-15:24
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A luxury cruise ship, stranded off the coast of Cape Verde since Sunday due to a deadly hantavirus outbreak, was scheduled to sail to Spain on Wednesday after three passengers—two critically ill—were evacuated.06 May 2026-18:58
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The World Health Organization said a hantavirus outbreak on a cruise ship off Cabo Verde likely originated from infections acquired before boarding, stressing that the overall risk to the public remains low.05 May 2026-15:48
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