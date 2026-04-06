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Hong Kong-style
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Goldman Sachs has removed access to AI models developed by Anthropic for its bankers in Hong Kong, according to a source familiar with the matter.29 Apr 2026-09:08
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Ride-hailing platform Caocao Inc, owned by Geely Holding Group, plans to deploy thousands of fully customised robotaxis globally from 2027, marking a major step in the race toward large-scale autonomous mobility.24 Apr 2026-12:20
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Lenovo Group has launched an AI innovation center at the Hong Kong-Shenzhen Innovation and Technology Park, becoming one of the first major multinational firms to set up in the Hong Kong Park of the Hetao Shenzhen-Hong Kong Science and Technology Innovation Cooperation Zone.23 Apr 2026-05:13
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Hong Kong police and health officials have arrested five individuals following a series of raids on local pharmacies, uncovering a massive haul of anti-obesity medications and other dangerous drugs.21 Apr 2026-09:29
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After previously overcoming the disease, the announcement of a "second shock" diagnosis has brought renewed attention to the medical complexities of cancer recurrence and the immense emotional toll it takes on patients who thought they had already won their hardest fight20 Apr 2026-10:59
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Residents of Hong kong should prepare for a wet week ahead as the city is expected to experience six consecutive days of rainfall starting tomorrow.19 Apr 2026-14:01
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The United States has threatened to impose secondary sanctions on Chinese and Hong Kong banks if they are found to be facilitating payments for Iran's oil trade.17 Apr 2026-10:11
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Visitors and residents in Hong Kong could face fines of up to 50,000 Hong Kong dollars (about 6,384 U.S. dollars) and a maximum jail term of six months for carrying or using alternative smoking products in public, authorities have said.13 Apr 2026-21:44
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The energy shock caused by the war in the Middle East caught China, the world’s top buyer of oil, by surprise.06 Apr 2026-12:14
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