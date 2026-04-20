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India-korea
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Polling has commenced for all 234 assembly constituencies in India's Tamil Nadu state, with voting beginning at 7 AM and scheduled to continue until 6 PM (local time).23 Apr 2026-09:42
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The Embassy of India in Azerbaijan successfully organized a grand Indian Food Festival on 19 April 2026 at the Embassy premises in Baku22 Apr 2026-14:40
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A record-breaking surge in clean power met all of the world's new electricity demand in 2025, effectively halting the growth of fossil fuel generation.22 Apr 2026-09:44
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The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather warning for Mumbai and several districts across Maharashtra, predicting unseasonal rain and thunderstorms.21 Apr 2026-12:30
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A high-stakes pursuit in the Teela Mod area of Ghaziabad ended in a violent confrontation today, April 20, 2026, resulting in the death of a man accused of the brutal rape and murder of a minor.20 Apr 2026-15:10
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