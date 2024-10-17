Pakistan sends assistance to Lebanon in response to Israeli attacks

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Thursday, Pakistan sent a second shipment of humanitarian aid to Lebanon as Israeli forces continued their ongoing attacks on the country, News.Az reports citing Anadolu agency.

The consignment was dispatched from Karachi, Pakistan's southern port city, to Beirut in collaboration with the Al-Khidmat Foundation, the country's major relief agency, on the directive of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, said a statement issued by NDMA.The consignment, which weighs approximately 100 tons, includes medicines, ready-to-eat meat, tents, tarpaulins, warm bedding, winter clothing, and powdered milk.The send-off ceremony was held at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi and was attended by representatives from the NDMA, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Al-Khidmat Foundation, and local administration.This was Pakistan's 12th aid shipment to Palestine and Lebanon. Before this, 10 aid consignments were sent to Palestine, with the second shipment to Lebanon reaching on Thursday.Islamabad sent the first aid consignment to the war-affected Lebanese on Oct. 9.Pakistan has announced its commitment to assisting its brothers and sisters in distress, stressing the importance of collaboration between welfare organizations and the Pakistani public in strengthening these efforts, the statement concluded.The government has already established the prime minister’s relief fund to collect public donations to support the people in Gaza and Lebanon.​​​​​​

