Israel targets IRGC air force headquarters
Photo: BBC
The Israeli military says it has attacked the “central air defence command centre” of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Air Force, “In the heart of Tehran.”
It said it struck air defence systems, headquarters, warehouses and other structures near the centre, News.Az reports, citing Aljazeera.
It added that it also hit a site used to produce and launch ballistic missiles, which it claimed included warehouses for Quds Force combat equipment.
By Faig Mahmudov