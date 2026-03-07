Yandex metrika counter

Israel targets IRGC air force headquarters

  • Middle East
  • Share
Israel targets IRGC air force headquarters
Photo: BBC

The Israeli military says it has attacked the “central air defence command centre” of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Air Force, “In the heart of Tehran.”

It said it struck air defence systems, headquarters, warehouses and other structures near the centre, News.Az reports, citing Aljazeera.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

It added that it also hit a site used to produce and launch ballistic missiles, which it claimed included warehouses for Quds Force combat equipment.


News.Az 

By Faig Mahmudov

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      