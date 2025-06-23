Israel attacked six airports in Iran, destroyed 15 aircraft and helicopters -VIDEO

The Israeli military said that it carried out air strikes on at least six airports in western, eastern and central Iran, said in a statement posted on its Hebrew account on X, News.az reports citing BBC.

Israel also said that remotely-manned aircraft destroyed 15 Iranian aircraft and helicopters.

An image attached in the post listed the airports at Tehran’s Mehrabad, Mashhad, Dezful as among those targeted.

According to report, the strikes damaged runways, underground bunkers, a refueling plane, and F-14, F-5, and AH-1 aircraft belonging to Iran: “The Air Force disrupted the ability to take off from these airports and the operation of the Iranian army’s air power from them.”