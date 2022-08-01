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European leaders are increasing support for Ukraine amid signs that the United States is stepping back from its involvement in the conflict with Russia. The shift became more visible after US President Donald Trump stated that responsibility for Ukraine’s future should largely fall on Europe.07 May 2026-13:09
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Myanmar’s military-backed authorities have granted an amnesty that includes the release of former president Win Myint and a reduction in the prison sentence of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi, according to her lawyer and state media.17 Apr 2026-16:50
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Myanmar’s military-backed Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP) has taken a strong lead in the first phase of the country’s general election, according to early results released by state media.03 Jan 2026-10:30
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Myanmar’s military rulers said on Tuesday that detained former leader Aung San Suu Kyi is “in good health,” responding to concerns raised by her son, who said he fears she could die without him knowing her condition.16 Dec 2025-16:14
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Myanmar’s former leader Aung San Suu Kyi, detained since the 2021 military coup, is suffering from worsening heart problems and urgently needs medical attention, her son Kim Aris told Reuters on Friday.05 Sep 2025-14:25
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