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Loss
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Lufthansa (LHAG.DE), opens new tab reported better-than-expected first quarter results on Wednesday, as strategic hedging helped the airline sidestep the impact of rising jet fuel prices, while labour disruptions were kept largely under control.06 May 2026-09:21
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Amazon has officially stepped deeper into the booming weight-loss drug market, launching a new GLP-1 treatment program designed to make obesity care faster, more convenient, and more accessible for patients.22 Apr 2026-11:22
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Hong Kong police and health officials have arrested five individuals following a series of raids on local pharmacies, uncovering a massive haul of anti-obesity medications and other dangerous drugs.21 Apr 2026-09:29
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On April 9, the largest of all penguins (Aptenodytes forsteri) were officially moved from threatened to endangered status by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.10 Apr 2026-11:14
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Smoking and drug use are often discussed in terms of lung health or addiction, but a new study shows that these habits may also change the brain itself.08 Apr 2026-15:04
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The Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) says 555 citizens have been killed across the country since Saturday, when Israel and the US began military strikes against Iran.03 Mar 2026-10:28
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Eli Lilly is looking to position India as a key hub in its global supply chain as sales of its blockbuster weight-loss drug Mounjaro surge in the country.17 Feb 2026-14:20
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Nissan Motor Corp. reported a deeper quarterly loss through December as restructuring expenses weighed on profitability.12 Feb 2026-13:59
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