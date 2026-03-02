At least one killed in Iranian strike on Bahrain - VIDEO

Bahrain’s Interior Ministry has confirmed that at least one person was killed in Iranian strikes, marking the island nation’s first fatality since Tehran began its campaign.

The death brings the total number of people killed across the Gulf to five since Saturday, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

According to the ministry, falling debris from an intercepted missile ignited a fire aboard a foreign vessel docked in the port city of Salman.

The incident resulted in the death of one worker and left two others seriously injured.

Since Saturday, civilian infrastructure across the Gulf has come under attack, with airports, seaports, residential buildings and hotels among the sites reported to have been hit.

News.Az