Iranian strikes target Israeli embassy in Bahrain

Iran's overnight attacks in Bahrain’s capital, Manama, targeted the Financial Harbour Towers commercial complex, which is known to host the Israeli embassy in the city.

An Iranian drone was intercepted and destroyed in the vicinity of the complex, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Multiple Gulf nations, Arab states, as well as Türkiye and Azerbaijan have been caught in the crosshairs of the war.

The Saudi Ministry of Defense on Friday said a cruise missile was intercepted and destroyed to the east of the country’s central al-Kharj governorate. The ministry provided no additional information.

The ministry also said later it had intercepted three drones to the east of the Riyadh region.

Additionally, the Qatari Ministry of Defence announced overnight that its air defence forces successfully intercepted a drone attack targeting the Al Udeid Air Base in Doha that hosts US assets.

Earlier, authorities issued an alert warning that the security threat level had been elevated, requiring people to remain indoors and to stay away from windows and other exposed areas.

Several explosions rang out in Doha on Thursday.

