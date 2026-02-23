Peru military helicopter crash kills 15

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 15 people have died after a military helicopter crashed in the Arequipa region of Peru, the country's air force said on Monday.

The helicopter that crashed was a Mi-17. It lost radio contact on Sunday afternoon. A search operation was launched, and on Monday, the Peruvian Air Force found 15 people dead, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Among the dead are 4 crew members and 11 passengers, the air force said, according to the "thedailyjagran" website.

"Rescue personnel have confirmed the deaths of the four crew members… as well as the 11 passengers who were on board," an air force statement said.

News.Az