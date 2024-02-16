Azerbaijan, Mexico discuss prospects for enhancing cooperation between ombudsman institutions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) Sabina Aliyeva has met with Ambassador of the United Mexican States to the country Maria Victoria Romero Caballero, News.az reports.

The Azerbaijani Ombudsperson provided insight into her activity in the field of protection of human rights and freedoms.

Noting that the Azerbaijani Ombudsman’s Office attaches great importance to the cooperation with international institutions, Sabina Aliyeva said they maintain close collaboration with ombudsman and national human rights institutions of foreign countries. “The Azerbaijani Ombudsman Office signed MoUs with a number of institutions,” she added.

Sabina Aliyeva highlighted the latest amendments to the Constitutional Law "On Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan", saying that her mandate has been expanded in the fields of protecting the rights of persons with disabilities and children, as well as ensuring the right to equality and preventing discrimination.

The meeting stressed the importance of promoting and ensuring gender equality and protection of women's rights as the sides exchanged views on positive experiences and prospects for cooperation in this area.

Emphasizing that Azerbaijan has hosted a series of major international events in recent years, Sabina Aliyeva mentioned that this year the country would host the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29).

During the meeting, the parties also discussed the prospects for enhancing cooperation between the two countries’ ombudsman institutions, as well as a number of other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az