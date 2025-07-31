Trump warns trade deal with Canada ‘very hard’ after Ottawa backs Palestinian statehood

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday criticized Canada’s decision to recognize Palestinian statehood, warning that it could severely complicate trade relations between the two countries.

“Wow! Canada has just announced that it is backing statehood for Palestine. That will make it very hard for us to make a Trade Deal with them. Oh, Canada!!!” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social, News.Az reports, citing foreign media

The comments came shortly after Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney declared that Canada would officially recognize the State of Palestine at the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly in September 2025.

Speaking at a press conference in Ottawa following a virtual Cabinet meeting, Carney said the move was in response to the "intolerable" humanitarian crisis in Gaza. “Canada intends to recognize the state of Palestine at the UN General Assembly,” he stated.

Trump’s remarks signal growing tensions between Washington and Ottawa at a time when both sides have been working toward a potential new trade deal. The former U.S. president's response suggests that Canada's foreign policy stance may now be a sticking point in bilateral negotiations.

Canada’s decision adds it to a growing list of Western countries reconsidering their position on Palestinian statehood amid rising international concern over the ongoing conflict in Gaza and the broader Israel-Palestine crisis.

